(Bloomberg) -- Macau casino revenue in August dipped for a second consecutive month as the world’s biggest gaming hub faced headwinds from protests in Hong Kong and regulatory uncertainty over high-roller junkets.

Gross gaming revenue for Macau casino operators was 24.3 billion patacas ($3 billion) in August, down 8.6% from a year earlier, according to data from the Gaming Inspection & Coordination Bureau. That missed the median analyst estimate of a 4% fall, following a drop in July.

The latest numbers further illustrate the turbulence in the Macau gaming sector this year due to a myriad negative factors. Of the first eight months of 2019, gaming revenue expanded for four months and contracted for four months, failing to sustain momentum either way.

Macau casinos aren’t entirely immune to the trade war and a Chinese economy that has slowed to the weakest pace in three decades. Well-heeled gamblers have been affected by the sluggish economy and more are staying away from baccarat tables, cutting short over two years of sustained gaming revenue growth at the start of the year.

High-rollers are also cautious after a series of moves to clamp down on phone and online gaming in the past month by the Chinese government.

The ongoing protests in Hong Kong have disrupted transportation and visa applications for Chinese visitors to Hong Kong and Macau. Weekend jaunts to Macau has also likely dropped due to people staying home as protests rage on the streets in Hong Kong.

Casino stocks have been volatile over the past few months. In May, the Bloomberg Intelligence index of Macau operators dropped 20%, before recovering some gains in June and July.

