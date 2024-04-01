1h ago
Macau March Casino Revenue Beats Estimates, Boosted by Holiday
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Macau’s gaming revenue surged in March, exceeding analyst estimates as a recovery in the world’s largest casino hub picked up speed.
Gross gaming revenue rose 53% from the prior year to 19.5 billion patacas ($2.4 billion) for the month, according to data released by the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau on Monday. The result was higher than the median analyst estimate of a 49% year-on-year increase. The month’s total was about 75% of the pre-pandemic level in March 2019.
Macau’s post-Covid recovery path is slowing as China’s economic growth loses momentum. December was Macau’s best-performing month since the pandemic sapped tourism from the region, with gaming revenue reaching 81% of 2019 levels. But those gains haven’t held, sinking to as low as 73% of pre-Covid levels in February.
Key Insights
- The end of March was boosted by the four-day Easter holiday in Hong Kong, the city a ferry ride away that provides Macau’s second-largest source of tourists (China provides the largest). The Ching Ming Festival in early April should give the gambling hub another boost because it’s a holiday in both Hong Kong and mainland China.
- Macau reported 3.29 million visitor arrivals in February, which is 93% of the 2019 level. The city will release data for March later this month.
- Analysts had slashed their growth forecast for March from 53% to 49% after the city reported lower-then-expected gaming revenue in February. Slowing growth came despite rising numbers of tourists, suggesting per person spending weakened amid deteriorating consumer sentiment.
- Most Macau casinos are seeing costs rise above 2019 levels, mostly stemming from investment in non-gaming activities, Morgan Stanley said in an earlier note. The companies are stepping up development of non-gaming events after Beijing cracked down on high-rolling gamblers and demanded the city shift into industries including leisure, tourism, Chinese medicine and finance.
- Rising costs and slowing growth are likely to add pressure to casino operators’ profitability this year amid intensifying competition for premium bettors.
Market Performance
- The Bloomberg Intelligence index of Macau casino operators fell roughly 2% in March, while the benchmark Hang Seng Index gained around 0.2%.
