(Bloomberg) -- Macau’s economy expanded for a second straight quarter as the Asian gambling hub saw further improvements in tourism and gaming services.

Macau’s gross domestic product increased 32.9% year-on-year in the third quarter, after an almost 70% expansion in the previous three months, according to a statement from the city’s government Friday. The gambling hub posted steep double-digit contractions in every quarter last year as the Covid-19 pandemic crippled tourism and spending across the region.

Exports of gaming services soared almost 303% while exports of other tourism services also gained 303% as tourism resumed. The number of visitor arrivals jumped almost 144% from a year ago, the data showed.

