(Bloomberg) -- Macau’s gaming industry extended its slump in May, with revenue plunging 68% year-on-year as China tightened travel restrictions during a record Covid-19 outbreak, and casinos burn through millions of dollars of cash a day.

Gross gaming revenue dropped to 3.34 billion patacas ($413 million), according to the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau. The results were worse than the median analyst estimate of a 64% year-on-year decline and follow a 68% slump in April and a 56% drop in March.

Revenue rose 25% from the previous month, but was down about 87% from pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

Key Insights

The gaming industry has been mired in uncertainty due to the strict Covid curbs in mainland China, Macau’s biggest source of visitors. In May, officials strictly limited unnecessary outbound travel for its citizens and tightened the approval of entry and exit documents to prevent the virus from being brought into the country. Then there’s a separate China-led crackdown on cross-border gambling, which has led to a further tightening of visa issuance for those suspected of illegal gambling activities.

Visitation plunged 24% year-on-year in April after a 30% decline in March. Macau is set to release figures for May later this month.

With gaming revenue plummeting, the city’s six major casino operators are facing increasing liquidity pressure. The industry was burning an average of $12 million a day in the first quarter, according to estimates from Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

In a worst-case scenario of no revenue coming in at all, every operator except SJM Holdings Ltd. could survive between one and two-and-a-half years, according to an estimate from Sanford C. Bernstein. SJM may only survive three months, but the company is in the process of negotiating potential refinancing that could provide it with HK$5.7 billion ($726 million) in further liquidity, Bernstein said.

Macau is showing some signs of willingness to support the industry in difficult times. It’s mulling revisions to the gaming bill that’s currently being scrutinized by the city’s legislature, including a potential tax cut of as much as 5% on casinos’ gaming revenue, if they are able to bring in players from outside of China.

The enclave has also eased some travel curbs for visitors from Portugal who are not Macau residents, allowing them to enter the city if they serve a period of hotel quarantine. Macau was previously shut to all overseas travelers.

Market Performance

The Bloomberg Intelligence index of Macau’s six casino operators fell 8.6% in May, compared with a 1.5% rise in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.

Get More

May 27, Macau’s First Quarter GDP Fell 8.9% Y/y; -13.2% Q/q

May 27, Citi Downgrades SJM Holdings to Neutral on Oceanus Transaction

May 24, Macau Gaming Bonds Rally From Lows After China Economic Stimulus

May 20, Bloomberg Intelligence’s Macau Monthly Visitation Updates

May 19, DOJ Sues Steve Wynn to Force Him to Register as China Agent

May 18, Macau Casino Bonds Are Sliding in Worst Streak in Months

May 14, Macau Mulls Casino Tax Cut as Gaming Revenue Plummets

May 1, Macau Gaming Income Falls to New Low on China Omicron Outbreaks

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.