(Bloomberg) -- Macau suspended gaming operations at all of the enclave’s casinos as Super Typhoon Mangkhut approached, bringing business in the world’s largest gambling hub to a halt.

The suspension took effect starting at 11 p.m. local time on Saturday, the government said in a statement, citing the safety risk to casino employees, visitors and local residents. Gaming operations will resume after a review of conditions by the Civil Protection Operations Centre once the typhoon has passed, the statement said.

Macau raised its Typhoon Signal to 9 on Sunday morning and will probably increase it to Signal 10 by midday, the government said on its website. Mangkhut is bearing down on China’s Guangdong province, and is expected to make its closest approach to the Pearl River Delta about midday.

