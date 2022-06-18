(Bloomberg) -- Macau’s government announced the city has entered an “immediate state of Covid-19 prevention” from Sunday after a preliminary positive case was detected in the community.

Macau is facing significant risk of Covid-19 transmission and outbreak in the community, the government said at midnight on Sunday. The territory’s chief executive has invoked relevant regulations to order the city into a preventive state from 1 a.m. local time, it added.

If the preliminary result is confirmed, the Asian gaming hub would break its infection-free streak in the community of more than 250 days. The city has recently reduced quarantine period for arrivals from Hong Kong, Taiwan and other places.

Authorities have taken control measures and urged residents to stay at home as much as possible, according to a separate statement on Facebook.

