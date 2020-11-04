(Bloomberg) -- Republican Nancy Mace upset Democratic incumbent Joe Cunningham in South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District, according to the Associated Press.

Mace, a state representative, and Cunningham had campaigned to the middle of the political aisle in a close race, two years after Cunningham’s surprise victory in 2018 flipped the Charleston-area district to Democrats for the first time in almost 40 years.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.