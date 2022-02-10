(Bloomberg) -- Activist investor Macellum Capital Management has nominated 10 directors in an effort to take control of Kohl’s Corp.’s board, arguing the retailer’s leadership “appears to be botching a sale process.”

Jonathan Duskin, Macellum’s managing partner, said in a letter to shareholders Thursday that the board’s rejection of two takeover proposals at a substantial premium last week, along with the adoption of an “onerous” poison pill, suggests it’s no longer acting impartially or objectively.

“Given the growing list of issues and red flags in the boardroom, we believe substantial and urgent change is needed,” Duskin said in the letter, which was reviewed by Bloomberg News. Macellum owns a roughly 5% stake in Kohl’s.

“Kohl’s is at a pivotal inflection point now that it has a window to source and consider potentially value-maximizing acquisition proposals -- a window that will not be open indefinitely as the market environment and macro circumstances evolve,” he said.

Shares in Kohl’s rose as much as 1.6% in pre-market trading on Thursday.

A representative for Kohl’s, based in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, wasn’t immediately available for comment.

Kohl’s said last week that the board had rejected offers because they were too low and that it had hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and PJT Partners Inc. to field interest from potential buyers. It also adopted the so-called poison pill that makes a takeover more difficult without the board’s consent.

Sycamore, Acacia

Both Sycamore Partners and Acacia Research Corp., a suitor backed by hedge fund Starboard Value LP, had engaged with Kohl’s about a potential deal, Bloomberg News has reported. Acacia said in a regulatory filing that it had offered $64 a share, or about $9 billion, for the company.

“We need to question whether the board is fully cognizant of its obligations given it has yet to announce that the company will run an open, fair and fulsome process to evaluate all potential offers that could maximize value for shareholders,” Duskin said in the letter. Anything short of that would validate Macellum’s view that the company’s current leadership is putting its own interests before those of shareholders, he said.

Macellum contends its slate, which includes Duskin, would give the 14-member board fresh viewpoints, as well as a firm commitment to assess all paths for maximizing shareholder value.

Macellum’s nominees include former Lazard Freres & Co. banker George Brokaw, former PVH Corp. executive Francis Ken Duane and Citi Trends Inc. Chief Financial Officer Pamela Edwards. The other six are Stacy Hawkins, Jeffrey Kantor, Perry Mandarino, Cynthia Murray, Kenneth Seipel and Craig Young.

(Adds Macellum holding in third paragraph, Kohl’s shares in fifth paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.