(Bloomberg) -- The train line to Peru’s Machu Picchu has been closed until further notice as railway workers continue to protest against a new ticketing system. Hundreds of visitors have been stranded since protests began on Jan. 20.

PeruRail, the operator of the country’s southern and southeastern routes, halted services to the popular tourist site on Sunday because it couldn’t guarantee the safety of passengers and workers, the company said in a statement.

Tour operators said a new ticketing service for visiting the 15th century ruins high in the Andes Mountains wasn’t discussed with local organizations and communities, sparking the protest, local media outlet Radio Programas del Perú reported.

Tourism is one of Peru’s main industries, along with mining, and Machu Picchu is its most-visited attraction. The industry has yet to recover to pre-pandemic levels and was hard hit by protests last year that discouraged travel.

