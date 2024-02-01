(Bloomberg) -- Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said heightened demand for bonds is a cause of ongoing liquidity issues in the country’s funding markets.

The Canadian Overnight Repo Rate Average, or Corra, has been stuck above the Bank of Canada’s overnight-rate target for weeks, spurring the central bank to intervene with a series of repo operations. On Wednesday, that spread widened to 7 basis points.

Answering lawmakers’ questions at a parliamentary committee, Macklem said the global bond rally has squeezed funding in overnight markets, as participants rush into fixed income to lock in higher yields ahead of expected declines in interest rates.

“Some of that funding is in the overnight market, so it’s creating some upward pressure,” Macklem said, adding that there’s probably more than one reason for the “tightness” the bank is seeing.

It’s the first time Macklem himself has provided an explanation for the liquidity strains and the reasons for the central bank’s actions. Last month, the bank posted an explanation on X of its repo operations in order to dispel unsubstantiated claims that they were evidence of acute stress in Canada’s financial system.

“It’s simply about implementing the monetary policy that’s intended,” Macklem said Thursday.

Corra is supposed to tightly follow the Bank of Canada’s overnight-rate target. But if liquidity declines, rising demands for cash can push it higher than the overnight rate, as lenders demand more compensation to part with their funds.

Some analysts say the gap between Corra and the overnight rate suggests settlement balances — interest-bearing deposits used as a means of payment in Canada’s high-value payment system, called Lynx — may already be growing too scarce, and that policymakers will need to stop removing them earlier than anticipated.

The Bank of Canada would do that by ending its quantitative tightening program, resuming bond purchases to stabilize the size of its balance sheet.

Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers, who was also answering questions at the parliamentary committee, said she discussed the issue with her counterparts at the Federal Reserve earlier this week.

“What we’re seeing happen in Canada is happening at other central banks,” Rogers said.

