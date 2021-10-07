(Bloomberg) -- Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said the international monetary and financial system is well equipped to deal with challenges, but warned that pressures will likely mount as economies withdraw extraordinary stimulus.

In remarks delivered virtually Thursday to the Council on Foreign Relations in Washington, Macklem noted that “tighter financial conditions globally will suit some countries better than others” as regions rebound from the Covid-19 crisis at different paces. He also stressed the need for balance between long-run progress and short-run challenges as the international system evolves.

“As the recovery from the pandemic progresses, and major economies begin to remove exceptional monetary stimulus, the system will likely come under more pressure,” Macklem said, according to the prepared text. He flagged climate change, the digitalization off currencies and growing inequality as other key challenges.

The governor didn’t comment directly on Canada’s monetary policy, nor did he discuss the central bank’s views on the country’s economic recovery or inflation. Macklem is scheduled to take questions from reporters Thursday afternoon.

