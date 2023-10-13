Another rate hike is the lesser of two evils with the Bank of Canada: Economist

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said the inflation rate remains too high but there are “clearer signs” that aggressive interest-rate hikes are reducing demand.

Policymakers remain concerned that they aren’t seeing “downward momentum” in underlying inflation measures, Macklem told reporters Friday, adding that his governing council is focused on analyzing how a slowing economy will influence inflation in the future.

“It’s not so much about where inflation is now, it’s about where inflation’s going to be,” Macklem said, reiterating that policymakers are watching excess demand, inflation expectations, wages, and corporate pricing closely.

“Inflation’s still too high, it’s still too broad-based,” the governor said from Marrakech, Morocco, the site of meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

Canada’s economy contracted in the second quarter, and indebted households are feeling the pinch of the steep increase in borrowing costs. “We are seeing clear signs that monetary policy is working to rebalance demand and supply,” Macklem said.

Further proof of fading economic strength led Macklem and his governing council to hold the overnight rate steady at five per cent when they met in September, but they left open the possibility of further tightening to tamp down any expectations for rate cuts. The central bank’s next rate decision is Oct. 25.