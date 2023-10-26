As the Bank of Canada faces political pressure to help Canadians, a former deputy prime minister says Governor Tiff Macklem has also been political in some of his rhetoric during a “tricky” time for public figures on affordability matters.

The central bank, an independent federal Crown entity, has been under increasing pressure from elected officials who have made appeals to have monetary policy decisions

Sheila Copps, who served as a Liberal deputy prime minister under Jean Chretien from 1993 to 1997, said she perceives Macklem as responding to those political appeals with politics of his own.

“It’s a political issue and when people are hurting as they are with mortgage renewals, with under housing, with the cost of food inflation,” she told BNN Bloomberg in a Thursday television interview.

“It’s a very fine line that Mr. Macklem is treading, I think. When he gets into the issue of assistance for people, it’s a political decision, it’s not his decision.”

Last month, the premiers for Ontario, British Columbia and Newfoundland and Labrador wrote to Macklem ahead of the bank’s Sept. 6 rate decision, calling for a halt to further rate hikes. In response, Macklem warned that such requests would put the independence of the bank at risk.

Meanwhile, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has been a vocal critic of Macklem and the bank, saying in 2022 that he would fire Macklem if elected prime minister.

HOUSING MEASURES

The next federal election is scheduled to take place in October 2025. Of the 15 Canadian minority governments in history, just one last the full term.

Given this, Copps noted that many of the federal Liberals’ recent housing policy announcements may not be completed before the next ballot day.

“All of these measures take time, but unfortunately the current government doesn’t have a lot of time, they’re in a minority situation,” she said.

“It’s rather tricky on the political scene.”

Copps said the federal government needs to improve its messaging about what it’s doing for Canadians on housing affordability, as residents grow increasingly frustrated with the state of the housing market.

“They expect politicians to provide answers and some of those answers are not as easy as you’d expect,” she said. “You can’t just all of a sudden turn on the tap and find housing. There are measures that are being taken and some may last, some may not last.”

Stronger communication would help Canadians understand what steps are being taken, she said.

“There’s no doubt on the fiscal side, the government has to show Canadians that when it is spending, it’s there to help them, and not simply bloating the deficit.”