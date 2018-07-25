(Bloomberg) -- Shemara Wikramanayake will succeed Nicholas Moore as chief executive officer of Macquarie Group Ltd., the world’s largest infrastructure asset manager.

Moore will retire from Macquarie effective Nov. 30, the company said in a statement to the stock exchange Thursday. Wikramanayake, who joined the company in 1987 and currently heads the group’s asset management arm, will also be appointed to the board.

“I am honored to be asked by the board to succeed Nicholas as CEO,” she said in the statement. “He leaves Macquarie in an outstanding position, having led the business to a record level of earnings, a robust funding and capital position, an excellent leadership team and solid momentum for the future.”

To contact the reporter on this story: Emily Cadman in Sydney at ecadman2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Marcus Wright at mwright115@bloomberg.net, Edward Johnson

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.