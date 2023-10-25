(Bloomberg) -- Prominent business executives and celebrities including renowned violinist Itzhak Perlman, singer Vance Joy and John Leguizamo were among the guests Wednesday at the White House for a state dinner honoring Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Many of the guests highlighted President Joe Biden’s push to boost ties between the US and Australia on critical minerals, technology and space. Attendees included Bechtel Group Inc. Chairman Brendan Bechtel, Caterpillar Inc.’s Jim Umpleby, Macquarie Group Ltd. CEO Shemara Wikramanayake, Brian Sikes of Cargill Inc. and John Stankey of AT&T Inc.

The invite list highlights Australia’s rising importance under the Biden administration, part of a broader US push to strengthen ties with allies in the Indo-Pacific region and boost American engagement to counter China’s military and economic presence.

Barbara Humpton, CEO of Siemens USA Holdings Inc, Venturehouse Group founder Mark Ein, Denny’s Inc. chair Brenda Lauderback, Brinc Drones Inc. founder Blake Resnick, BlueScope Steel Ltd. CEO Mark Vassella and Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. CEO Amanda Lacaze also received invitations to the state dinner, the fourth hosted by Biden in office — and the third this year.

Biden and Albanese at a press conference earlier announced initiatives on critical minerals and infrastructure. The countries are ramping up coordinate on investments for minerals such as lithium, copper and nickel that are vital to high-tech manufacturing. The market for those minerals has been dominated by China leaving the US and allies eager to secure alternate sources for their clean-energy supply chains.

Joining them were Ryan McInerney of Visa Inc. and venture capitalist Jeremy Liew. Celebrities and executives from the entertainment and tech industries, including Motion Picture Association of America Inc. Chairman Charles Rivkin, Australian rapper Kid Laroi and Alphabet Inc. Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat.

The US and Australia are also collaborating with Alphabet Inc.’s Google on a project to help deliver high-speed internet connectivity to Pacific islands. Also announced as part of the visit are plans by Microsoft Corp. to invest A$5 billion ($3.2 billion) in Australia to expand cloud computing and AI infrastructure over the next two years.

The countries are also boosting defense cooperation. Earlier this year, Washington and Canberra reached an agreement to expand the US military footprint in Australia, including more frequent visits by US submarines and collaboration on guided missiles production.

Biden also used the event to reward some of his top donors, including Orin Kramer, the founder of Boston Provident LP, Donald Sussman of Paloma Partners Management Company and Henry Laufer, former Renaissance Technologies chief scientist.

Also at the dinner were Brad Karp, chairman of Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP, New York Times executive editor Joe Kahn, podcast hosts Justin Wolfers and Betsey Stevenson, former Federal Reserve Governor Kevin Warsh, Peter V’landys, head of the Australian Rugby League Commission Ltd. and Australian astronaut Andrew Thomas.

The dinner honoring Albanese aims to make amends after Biden was forced to scrap a visit in May to Australia as he dealt with a debt-limit crisis in Washington. Only three Australian prime ministers have been honored with a state dinner at the White House since 2000 — with the last being then-President Donald Trump’s dinner for former Australian leader Scott Morrison in 2019.

Guests will dine on farro and roasted beet salad and butternut squash soup for the first course, with sarsaparilla-braised short ribs for the main course and hazelnut and chocolate mousse cake with crème fraîche ice cream for dessert.

The menu was prepared by Katie Button, the five time James Beard Foundation Award nominee and co-founder of Cúrate in Asheville, North Carolina, along with White House executive chef Cris Comerford, and White House executive pastry chef Susie Morrison. Cúrate was named one of the 40 Most Important Restaurants of the Past 40 Years by Food & Wine.

The B-52s, the iconic rock band behind the hit “Love Shack” was slated to perform at the dinner. While the band will still attend, guests will instead hear from the US Marine Band and the Air Force Strolling Strings.

First lady Jill Biden said Tuesday the change was made following the attack by Hamas, a group designated as a terrorist organization by the US and European Union, on Israel.

“We are now in a time when so many are facing sorrow and pain,” she said. “So we made a few adjustments to the entertainment portion of the evening.”

