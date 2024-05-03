(Bloomberg) -- Macquarie Group Ltd. can grow its highly profitable commodities trading business beyond the US and further into Asia and Europe even without the price shocks that propelled record earnings just a year ago, Chief Executive Officer Shemara Wikramanayake said.

“There’s a huge spectrum of areas where already, even if they don’t grow at all, we’ve got scope to take more share slowly, patiently,” she said in an interview with Bloomberg on Friday.

The Sydney-based firm has become one of North America’s largest energy traders, helping corporations hedge raw materials and power at such volume that the division has grown to account for nearly half the entire firm’s profit. For Wikramanayake, any future turmoil that could spark volatility in prices is a chance to gain ground when client needs are most acute.

“What we are focusing on is the base level and just growing our franchises to service the base level,” she said. “When this dislocation happens, we’re able to respond and step up service even more.”

Macquarie, a large player in the global energy transition through financing and owning energy assets of the future, reported earnings that missed analyst estimates earlier Friday. The firm had widely flagged a drop in its key commodities and global markets business and analysts are now switching focus to next year to see whether this area can keep powering the Australian-listed firm.

“You have seen the big energy companies reverting back to natural gas, a bit more oil,” she said. “Even countries like Germany are bringing on coal projects because we’re going to have a bumpy transition and we’ll need services in both.”

