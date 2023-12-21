(Bloomberg) -- Emerging market debt investors should latch onto countries with good access to a cash and financing sources even if it means giving up double-digit yields, according to portfolio managers at Macquarie Asset Management.

Paraguay, Dominican Republic, Chile, Ivory Coast and Indonesia are better prepared to navigate a potential slowdown in global growth, according to Alexander Kozhemiakin, head of EM debt at the Australian asset manager. On the other hand, countries like Ethiopia, which early this month missed a coupon payment, remind him of the emerging-market debt crises of the 1990s on the back of “poor institutional frameworks, large external imbalances and, very often, fixed-exchange rate regimes,” he said.

“The countries that we like most in the current environment are some of the most boring,” New York-based Kozhemiakin said in an interview. “They have external buffers. They may not have double-digit yields, but they may be in a much better risk-adjusted trade than some of the frontier countries.”

In contrast, UBS Asset Management, sees bonds from the riskiest emerging markets set to do well as governments carry out the reforms needed to unlock emergency bailout financing. Amundi SA, Europe’s biggest money manager, likes debt from Argentina and Ukraine securities, which are already among the outperformers this year even though they have virtually no access to international bond markets.

A Bloomberg index of dollar-denominated bonds issued by emerging market governments is on track to post returns of over 10.5%, the highest since 2019, as financial markets rally on bets the Federal Reserve will cut rates next year amid expectations for an economic slowdown. Even so, the extra yield investors demand to hold emerging-market debt instead of Treasuries is at 363 basis points — close to the lowest since October and well below average risk premium in the last five years, according to the index.

“There may still be potential gains from the underlying US Treasury yields, but given the current valuation of spreads, I would say you are better off in countries or corporates with external buffers,” said Kozhemiakin. Total returns for dollar-denominated debt from the developing world will be in the high single digits next year, he added.

Bonds of Ivory Coast included in the index yield around 7.3%, Dominican Republic are around 6.3% and Paraguay’s are at 5.8%. Chile’s bond are quoted at a yield of about 5% and Indonesia’s around 4.8%. The yield of the Bloomberg index compiling emerging market sovereign debt is 7.65%.

While a more boring portfolio is best in the current market, Kozhemiakin said, at the same time, “we’re constantly looking for opportunities.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.