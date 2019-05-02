(Bloomberg) -- Macquarie Group Ltd. forecast earnings will drop “slightly” this year after the Australian investment bank and asset manager posted record profit last year.

Net income rose 17 percent to A$2.98 billion ($2.1 billion) in the year ended March 31, the Sydney-based company said Friday. That was broadly in line with both the bank’s forecast of up to 15 percent growth, and analyst estimates of A$2.97 billion.

Key Insights

Shemara Wikramanayake, who took over as CEO five months ago, has started on a cautious note, saying this year’s result is currently expected to be slightly down on last year’s. That said, the bank tends to start conservatively before updating its profit targets throughout the year. A year ago it said 2019 would be broadly in line with 2018, then subsequently raised its forecast twice.

The biggest boost last year came from the commodities and global markets division, where net income surged 65 percent, and Macquarie Capital, where profit jumped 89 percent, helped by the sale of Quadrant Energy.

Assets under management rose 11 percent to A$551.3 billion, cementing the company’s position as the world’s biggest manager of infrastructure.

Shareholders have been rewarded, with Macquarie paying a final dividend of A$3.60 a share, taking its full-year payout to A$5.75, up almost 10 percent from last year.

Even given the subdued outlook, Macquarie is leaving Australia’s big four commercial banks in its dust. Profit at the retail banks is taking a hit as they confront slowing credit growth and deal with the mounting cost of years of wrongdoing.

