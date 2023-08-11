(Bloomberg) -- Macquarie Asset Management gave a £550m ($700m) equity injection to Southern Water Ltd taking the bank’s funding total to £1.65 billion since September 2021.

Highly-leveraged Southern Water was seeking more equity to try to reduce its gearing ratio and steady its balance sheet. The extra funding is expected to help the utility cope with rising inflation costs, without becoming more indebted. Last month, it was downgraded by Fitch because of its reduced ability to pay off debts.

Like Thames Water, Southern has been rocked by rising interest rates that have raised concerns about the financial health of the industry. Public anger has grown due to frequent flows of raw sewage into Britain’s rivers and coastal areas. Water companies blame blockages and heavy rainfall, but ministers and regulators want more money spent on upgrades to decades-old infrastructure.

The water utility, which supplies more than 4.6 million people in England, needed to raise the additional funding for its so-called “turnaround plan”, without getting into more debt. The money is expected to be provided by October 31.

Southern Water said the new money would be used for investment in Sussex, Kent, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight. Under the terms of the turnaround plan, Southern is targeting a three-star environmental performance rating from the Environment Agency, including cutting the frequency of storm overflows and leakages.

“Instead of reducing our ambitions in the face of higher cost inflation and interest rates, we are backing Southern Water with additional equity, enabling it to invest circa £1 billion more than the funding it received via the regulatory framework for the period,” said Martin Bradley, Macquarie Asset Management’s head of infrastructure in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

