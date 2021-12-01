(Bloomberg) -- Macquarie Group Ltd. said former Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Glenn Stevens will become its new chairman.

Stevens, who led the central bank from 2006 to 2016, starts in the role in early May 2022, according to a statement Thursday. He’s been an independent voting director of Macquarie since 2017 and has chaired the board’s risk committee since November 2019. Stevens will replace Peter Warne, who had previously announced his decision to retire.

Stevens worked at the highest levels of the RBA for 25 years and also made key contributions to a number of Australian and international boards and committees. This included as chair of the Australian Council of Financial Regulators between 2006 and 2016, as a member of the Financial Stability Board and on a range of G-20 committees, according to the statement.

