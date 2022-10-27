(Bloomberg) -- Macquarie Group Ltd.’s profit beat forecasts as market volatility buoyed its commodities and global markets business.

Net income for the six months to Sept. 30 rose to A$2.31 billion ($1.49 billion), up from A$2.04 billion in the prior year, according to a statement Friday. That exceeded the A$2.15 billion average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

Shares in the Sydney-based financial conglomerate have been under pressure since the asset manager and investment bank delivered record profits in May and Chief Executive Officer Shemara Wikramanayake has cautioned investors on her firm’s outlook.

“Macquarie’s businesses continued to perform well against a backdrop of more challenging market conditions,” Wikramanayake said in the statement.

The company said it will “continue to maintain a cautious stance, with a conservative approach to capital, funding and liquidity that positions us well to respond to the current environment.”

