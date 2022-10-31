(Bloomberg) -- Macquarie Group Ltd.’s quantitative research team is backing short-odds favorite Deauville Legend to win Australia’s biggest horse race on Tuesday.

The Melbourne Cup, the so-called race that stops a nation that’s been running for more than 150 years, has a prize pool of about A$8 million ($5.1 million) and draws punters who might only have a flutter once a year. It also gives investors and analysts the chance to apply their modeling skills to a different type of market.

Macquarie sees short-priced favorite Deauville Legend coming out on top, followed by Knights Order and Hoo Ya Mal, according to an Oct. 31 note. The analysts drew inspiration from the stock market to update its model this year, incorporating factors such as inflation, tighter monetary policy and wet weather.

The Melbourne Cup starts at 3 p.m. Sydney time, a half hour after the Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to lift interest rates by another 25 basis points.

Macquarie also increased animal welfare considerations in its modeling to reflect the push toward greater ESG awareness in investment portfolios, the analysts said.

“We commend this move and suggest punters and organizers of office sweepstakes build some contingency in their plans should further scratchings take place,” they wrote.

