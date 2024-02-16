(Bloomberg) -- Macquarie Group Ltd.’s global head of real estate within its asset management arm Brett Robson is departing after more than two decades at the Australian investment bank.

Robson will be transitioning out of his current role and replaced by Eric Wurtzebach, who currently leads the real estate division’s principal investment and asset management activities in the Americas, a Macquarie spokesperson said in a statement to Bloomberg on Friday.

Robson has worked at the Sydney-based bank since 2003, according to his LinkedIn profile. Before that, he worked at Australian real estate group Lendlease Corp. for almost 12 years.

Macquarie’s real estate investment business had A$30.7 billion ($20 billion) in assets under management including debt as of June last year, and oversees investments in more than 160 portfolio businesses, according to its website.

Robson isn’t the only long-tenured executive set to leave Macquarie. The bank’s commodities head Nick O’Kane plans to step down later this month, ending a 28-year career at the Australian firm.

Wurtzebach, who has been with Macquarie since 2008, will transition into his new role over the coming months, according to the statement.

