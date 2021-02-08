Macquarie Says Annual Profit to be ‘Slightly Down’ on Last Year

(Bloomberg) -- Macquarie Group Ltd. said full-year profit will be “slightly down” on last year after trading conditions improved in the third quarter.

“While market conditions are likely to remain challenging, especially given the significant and unprecedenteduncertainty caused by the worldwide impact of Covid-19 and the uncertain speed of the global economicrecovery, making short-term forecasting extremely difficult, we currently anticipate the fiscal 2021 result to be slightlydown on fiscal 2020,” the Sydney-based investment bank said in a statement Tuesday.

Macquarie is expected to post profit of A$2.19 billion ($1.7 billion) in the 12 months to March 31, according to analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Last year, net income fell 8% to A$2.73 billion, ending a seven-year run of earnings growth.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.