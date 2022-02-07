(Bloomberg) -- Macquarie Group Ltd. shares jumped on Tuesday after the Australian lender flagged a record third quarter thanks to gains from its global markets, commodities and investment arms.

Profit in the nine months through December was “substantially” up on the prior year, largely driven by higher principal income at Macquarie Capital from sales in the infrastructure, business services, and technology sectors, the firm said in a trading update. The commodities arm also made an outsized contribution led by client hedging and trading activity.

The Sydney-based bank is widely expected to post improved full-year results for fiscal 2022 after profits were impacted in the previous year by pandemic-hit markets. Still, the nine-month result surprised investors with Macquarie shares rising as much as 5.6% on Tuesday morning trading, the biggest intra-day gain since September 8 last year.

The lender didn’t disclose profit figures in the update.

“The market businesses are up substantially on both the third quarter last year and the year-to-date last year,” Chief Executive Officer Shemara Wikramanayake told analysts at a briefing on Tuesday. “We also had a very strong contribution from commodities income.”

Volatile market conditions spurred high demand for trading among clients, Wikramanayake said. The bank is the third biggest trader in North American energy, she added.

