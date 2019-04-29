Macquarie Group is scaling back its operations in Canada, the company confirmed Monday.

A spokesperson for the financial services firm told BNN Bloomberg that Macquarie will shutter the domestic equities, research and sales units of its business in the country, citing a number of headwinds facing the company in the past few years.

The company said its advisory services, equities execution and asset management businesses will remain operational.

The spokesperson declined to say how many jobs would be affected.

