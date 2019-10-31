Macquarie Sticks With Forecast of ‘Slight’ Drop in Annual Profit

(Bloomberg) -- Macquarie Group Ltd. stuck by its forecast that this year’s earnings will be “slightly down” on last year’s record profit, despite a strong start to the year.

First-half net income rose 11% to A$1.46 billion ($1 billion), the Sydney-based investment bank and asset manager said Friday.

Key Insights

The lack of an upgrade may disappoint investors who have sent Macquarie shares up 23% this year. It’s the first time since 2012 that the Sydney-based investment bank and asset manager has ended the first-half still forecasting a decline in full-year profit.

While Macquarie increased its first-half dividend to A$2.50 a share, it reduced the so-called franking level to 40%, meaning Australian shareholders will get less of a tax credit on the payout. That follows a move from ANZ Bank Thursday to also cut its franking level.

The growth in first-half profit reflects “increased client activity across many of our business lines and favorable market conditions across the Commodities and Global Markets platform in particular,” Chief Executive Officer Shemara Wikramanayake said.

Read More

For more on the results, click here

To contact the reporter on this story: Emily Cadman in Sydney at ecadman2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Marcus Wright at mwright115@bloomberg.net, Peter Vercoe

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.