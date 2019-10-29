(Bloomberg) -- Macquarie Group Ltd. is cutting about 100 equity research and sales jobs in London and New York, according to people familiar with the situation.

The Sydney-based bank is looking to focus its equities business on selling Asia-Pacific research and trading services globally, said the people, who asked not to be named because the information isn’t public. It will maintain a sales presence in London and New York, and sign an agreement with Paris-based Kepler Cheuvreux’s to distribute each others’ research.

Macquarie joins a raft of lenders including Citigroup Inc. and Germany’s Joh. Berenberg Gossler & Co. in cutting back equity teams as the industry struggles with reduced demand for research following the introduction of Europe’s MiFID II market rules, and a decade-long decline in equity trade commissions.

Tie-ups with other research houses are becoming more common as the tougher market forces banks to shift business models. BNP Paribas SA in July signed a deal with Morningstar Inc. to use its content across Asia.

The cuts won’t impact Macquarie’s economic research or commodities operations in the U.S. or U.K., the people said. The bank will continue to do some thematic equities research, but will no longer cover individual stocks. A spokesman for Macquarie declined to comment.

Staff were told of the cuts at a town hall meeting in London Tuesday morning, with meetings in New York scheduled for later in the day.

The Australian investment bank, which has grown into the world’s largest manager of infrastructure assets, will report half-year results Friday. It is currently forecasting full-year earnings will “drop slightly” from last year’s record -- though tends to start conservatively before upgrading its profit targets throughout the year.

