(Bloomberg) -- The market volatility and high commodity prices that helped Macquarie Group Ltd. post record earnings last year have softened, and the Australian investment bank said it is taking a “cautious stance” to the current environment.

Conditions for the Australian investment bank’s trading arm remained favorable and were up on the same time last year, Chief Executive Officer Shemara Wikramanayake said in a first quarter update Thursday ahead of the bank’s annual general meeting. Still, it will stick with a “conservative approach to capital, funding and liquidity that positions us well to respond to the current environment,” she said. The company announced no change to its capital allocation.

Investors have been closely watching the bank for signs the windfall profits of last year have tailed off after a rare combination of conditions created a frenzied deal making environment for Macquarie’s investment banking arm at the same time as commodities ructions proved a boon for its trading arm.

Aside from trading, the other main driver of profits in the first quarter of 2022 was Macquarie’s Asset Management and Banking unit, which posted results well up on the prior first quarter due to asset sales, the bank said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.