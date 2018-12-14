(Bloomberg) -- Macquarie Capital Venture Studio, a collaboration between Macquarie Capital and R/GA Ventures, agreed to provide funding and support to help three infrastructure-technology companies commercialize their products, according to a statement Friday.

FreeWire Technologies, Mission Secure Inc. and T-Rex Group Inc. will each receive about $1 million in cash and support services, said Larry Handen, the Australian bank’s head of principal and private markets in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The companies may later receive about $10 million.

FreeWire manufactures mobile and flexible electric-vehicle charging systems. Mission Secure provides control-system cyber-security technology to defense, energy and transportation customers. T-Rex offers data services and analytical software.

