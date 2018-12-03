(Bloomberg) -- Argentine President Mauricio Macri says that South America’s second-biggest economy is now on the right path to forging a strong rebound next year after surmounting a full-blown financial crisis in 2018.

“Argentina is in a much stronger situation than it was 12 months ago," Macri told Bloomberg TV in an interview Monday in Buenos Aires. “We have cut significantly our deficit, next year we are going to balance the primary budget, and we already have financed all our needs through the IMF program -- that makes a big, big difference."

Macri spoke after hosting the Group of 20 summit that concluded Saturday with all leaders agreeing on the final communique, unlike the G-7 gathering in June when President Donald Trump withdrew his support. No violent protests occurred in Buenos Aires, in contrast with the 2017 meetings of the G-20 in Hamburg, Germany. And the U.S. and China declared a temporary truce to their trade war.

More than a mere host, the Argentine leader also held a marathon of bilateral meetings with leaders including Vladimir Putin, Emmanuel Macron, Trump, Xi Jinping, and Narendra Modi.

Elected in 2015, this year has arguably been Macri’s hardest. A currency crisis dragged Argentina into recession and forced Macri to seek aid from the International Monetary Fund, which gave the South American nation a record $56 billion credit line. A severe drought, global market selloffs, zigzagging policies and communication missteps triggered the peso’s plunge, now down 49 percent this year, the worst in emerging markets.

Re-election Prospects

The economic downturn has clouded Macri’s path to re-election next year. His government’s approval rating is hovering at its lowest level since he took office, and consumer confidence in November fell to a 16-year low. After his government began 2018 with a 15 percent inflation target, prices are expected to rise 47 percent in December from a year ago.

Looking ahead to the October elections, the president pledged to keep simplicity: “Keep keep telling the truth, keep working together with my citizens, and showing them this is the only way. This G-20 helped a lot. Because every leader that visited us for the G-20 and for the 17 bilateral meetings we had, they all agreed we are doing the right reforms.”

The IMF credit line and a shift in inflation fighting tactics has helped to stabilize the economy and seen strong rallies in Argentine assets. Since Oct. 1, the peso has gained 12 percent against the dollar, one of the best gains in the developing world. Inflation expectations for the next 12 months fell in October and officials say they will likely continue to decline. After monthly inflation spiked to 6.5 percent in September, the government now estimates that the comparable figure for December will be 2 percent to 3 percent.

