(Bloomberg) -- Emmanuel Macron lashed out at Poland’s prime minister on Thursday saying he was backing Marine Le Pen, as France’s presidential election enters its final stage and polls predict a race far tighter than predicted.

Premier Mateusz Morawiecki “is a right-wing anti-Semite who bans LGBT people,” the French president told Le Parisien newspaper. “He supports Marine Le Pen, whom he has received on several occasions. Let’s not be naive, he wants to help her before the election!”

That came after Morawiecki criticized Macron for having little to show for his efforts to end the crisis in Ukraine, despite regular conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“How many times have you negotiated with Putin and what have you achieved?” Morawiecki was quoted by Agence France-Presse as saying on Monday, addressing Macron. “We do not negotiate with criminals. Criminals have to be fought against.”

“Nobody negotiated with Hitler. Would you negotiate with Hitler, with Stalin, with Pol Pot?” Morawiecki went on to say.

All the top French presidential hopefuls have been criticized for their attitude toward Putin, but far-right candidate Eric Zemmour -- who once said France needed a “French Putin” -- appears to be the only one who’s really suffering for it.

Macron has spoken at least 16 times to the Russian leader, starting in December to try and prevent a war and later to try and reach a cease-fire, while Le Pen got a loan from a Russian bank in 2014.

Macron told Le Parisien he wasn’t naive. He said France could help negotiations to end the conflict and said it will help guarantee peace once a cease-fire is reached. But, he told RTL radio on Friday, no diplomatic breakthrough is expected before May 9, which Russia celebrates as its World War II victory day.

