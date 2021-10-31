1h ago
Macron and Johnson Agree to De-Escalate Brexit Spat on Fish
The U.K. and France have agreed to de-escalate their spat over Brexit and fishing rights following a meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit of leaders in Rome.
A French senior official said the two sides had agreed to try and work out their differences.
