(Bloomberg) -- President Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen both looked set for disappointing results in France’s regional elections.

The president’s LREM movement took just 7% in the race to renew 13 metropolitan councils on Sunday, while Le Pen’s National Rally got 20% of the nationwide vote, exit polls showed.

The right meanwhile won 38% nationwide, while left parties -- including the greens, the Socialists and the far-left France Unbowed party of Jean Luc Melenchon -- garnered 34.5%, according to an Ifop poll.

Le Pen has a lot riding on this vote because winning even one region for the first time could help her convince the French she can be trusted in power. Instead, her candidate in the Marseille region, who was widely expected to win, looks set to lose to the conservative incumbent. Overall, her party is on track to fare worse than in the last regional election in 2015, when she had got 27%.

For Macron the election was the first big test of his party outside Paris -- it didn’t even exist until 2016. The results show that he has yet to build a solid regional base.

Local polls don’t usually translate into national politics. But as the last nationwide election before the presidential race in April 2022, it was being followed closely for any insight into what voters are thinking. What it has indicated is that the French political landscape remains highly unstable four years after Macron imploded the two-party system with his centrist run and that the French are unhappy with their leaders.

Turnout was at an all-time low for local elections, with only two-thirds of registered voters estimated to have bothered to show up.

Both Macron and Le Pen now have a year to do some soul searching and review their campaign strategies.

