(Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron and nationalist leader Marine le Pen are gearing up for their only live TV debate on Wednesday evening, a high-stakes event just days before the final ballot of the presidential election this weekend.

More than 16.5 million people tuned into their previous debate in 2017, a bruising 2.5 hour sparring match in which the two candidates traded insults and clashed over how to fix a sluggish economy and fight terrorism. After a disastrous performance by Le Pen, Macron went on to easily beat her when voters rallied round him partially to keep the far-right out of power.

But Macron faces a tougher challenge this time: Le Pen has been working to master key issues and she’s finally managed to appear more mainstream, in part thanks to her focus on social welfare.

A polling average calculated by Bloomberg on April 19 showed Macron leading Le Pen 55.5% to 44.5% ahead of the run-off this Sunday. Voting intentions are hard to predict, though, and even if Macron were to win, the gap would be narrower than five years ago when he beat her by some 30 percentage points, making it potentially harder to implement his reform agenda, depending on how parliamentary elections turn out in June.

Much will come down to left-wing voters, who they vote for and whether they bother to turn up at all. “The debate can move the lines, for Le Pen more than for Macron,” said Bernard Sananes, head of Elabe, a Paris-based pollster. “She needs to gather the angry while he needs to appease them.”

The 2017 clash was brutal from the get-go, and the general consensus from commentators was that it wasn’t a particularly dignified debate. The two journalists hosting it barely even got a word in. Le Pen recently said she hopes for a more “serene” one this time, with no “outrageousness.”

But with five days to go before the second round on April 24, their radically different views on globalization and France’s place in the European Union amid Russia’s war with Ukraine is putting the two finalists at loggerheads, and the tone has been bitter.

Macron, 44, has accused Le Pen of failing to respect the constitution and slammed her “nationalist agenda,” which he says is not patriotism. He’s called her “a friend” of Vladimir Putin. Le Pen, 53, talks about Macron as a president of the rich and said he’s “the most authoritarian” president France has ever known, trying to tap into a perception that he’s an aloof and arrogant leader who doesn’t listen to advice, even when he solicits it himself.

The National Rally leader is likely to attack Macron on immigration and security, her favorite themes, but also on the so-called McKinsey affair, a controversy around the costly use of consultancies by the government. He’s probably going to insist on the risk Le Pen poses for the economy and the EU, and the panic her election could cause for markets, as well as her lack of ambition to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

Macron’s official photographer this week published a photo of the president looking confident and relaxed on a sofa in the southern city of Marseille. Le Pen is resting as much as possible so that she’s not as tired as last time, according to Philippe Olivier, her adviser, brother-in-law and EU lawmaker. He said what Le Pen needs is “restorative sleep” after working on notes for the debate.

In 2017, Le Pen got in a muddle as she tried to attack Macron’s actions as an ex-economy minister and stuck to her notes while he looked at her right in the eyes. The debate “was a failure and I paid the price,” Le Pen told France Info. “This time around, I’ll talk about what I want to do for you, rather than trying to convince about what my rival has done or will do.”

Several past debates have achieved cult status in France.

In 1988, then-President Francois Mitterand patronized Jacques Chirac, prime minister, and therefore inferior in the constitutional hierarchy, by insisting on calling him “Mr. Prime Minister” rather than using his name. Mitterand won. Back in 1974, Mitterand had lost to Valery Giscard d’Estaing after the latter told him he didn’t have “a monopoly on heart” just because he was left-wing.

“It is a political event widely followed in France, even by people who don’t follow politics during the rest of the year,” said Emilie Rousset, who co-wrote a play with Louise Hemon about all the debates that have taken place since the tradition started in 1974. “It’s a symbolic ritual.”

While the debates used to be broadcast only on TV, social media has given them a new echo. “What matters more now is the short extracts that are shared the following day,” Rousset said. That’s something Le Pen knows all to well. A snippet from the 2017 debate of her ridiculing Macron for picturing her sympathizers as invaders quickly became a popular meme.

Winning people over during a debate is often more challenging for women in politics. After Le Pen’s poor performance in 2017, one journalist described her as having succumbed to “hysterics.” A decade earlier, Nicolas Sarkozy accused his rival, the socialist Segolene Royal, of loosing her temper and portrayed her as incapable of self control. “The ability of women to remain calm is systematically put on trial,” says historian Jean Guarrigues.

Macron is a very experienced debater, and though Le Pen has often had an easier time engaging with voters on the stump, he is known for his ability to turn around critics during one-to-one discussions.

Even if Macron also benefits from his stature as a statesman during a war, it’s going to be trickier for him this time, says Garrigues. That’s because he can be attacked on his record, while Le Pen is in the position of the underdog, advocating change. “In a way, it’s a good thing for her: Marine Le Pen can only do better than last time.”Read about the key planks of Macron’s platform here, and Le Pen’s here.

