(Bloomberg) -- France and Germany are aiming to unveil plans this week for closer cooperation to strengthen Europe’s air defenses as they respond to pressure for Europeans to commit to their own security after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The initiative is one of several policy areas, including capital markets reform, that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and France’s Emmanuel Macron will discuss on Tuesday at the end of a three-day state visit by the French president, according to people familiar with the matter.

Options include adding another European air-defense system to complement the more short-term, German-led European Sky Shield Initiative (ESSI), the people said. The ESSI incorporates Israeli Arrow 3 and US Patriot missiles, as well as the German-made IRIS-T system, and is backed by 21 countries. France has developed a system known as SAMP-T, or Mamba, with Italy.

Another possibility would be to join a similar project proposed by Greece and Poland this month, which has the support of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. France may also emphasize the role its nuclear deterrent could play in Europe. This could come on top of working on complementary deep-strike capabilities, the people said.

They cautioned that the exact details of the cooperation are still under discussion, but people from both countries emphasized the importance of Europe showcasing its strength and commitment to defense before NATO allies meet in Washington DC in July. France has so far refrained from supporting the ESSI, arguing that an EU-made solution would be preferable.

A spokeswoman in Macron’s office declined to comment.

Russia’s war in Ukraine has spurred the European Union to discuss ways to enhance joint defense, while simultaneously scrambling to provide additional military supplies, including air defenses, to Kyiv. Macron said in a speech last month that Europe can no longer simply rely on the American security umbrella and that it needs its own credible defense strategy to survive.

Speaking at a news conference in Berlin at the start of his trip on Sunday, the French president said France and Germany have “historic decisions” to make.

Macron said he’s confident his visit will result in “a true ambition for the defense of Ukraine, the defense and security of our Europe, and building a common defense and security framework, and a common vision for European growth, innovation and competitiveness that will allow us to face up to the challenges of AI and the climate transition.”

The French leader in particular faces pressure to deliver on aid to Ukraine and has irked some partners by leaving the door open to sending ground troops. Scholz quickly and publicly dismissed that idea, adding to long-standing tensions between the two leaders that they are now attempting to overcome.

At a town hall meeting in Berlin before the French president landed, Scholz said deepening the EU’s capital markets would be a priority during their meetings this week.

The hoped-for single EU market for capital would be an important instrument for creating jobs and economic growth, he said. In the past, the two leaders have struggled to find common ground on Macron’s push for capital markets integration.

In March, European leaders discussed the possibility of issuing joint bonds to pay for defense, and they have asked the EU Commission, the bloc’s executive arm, to issue a report providing specific funding options. Last week, EU member states approved a plan to use the profits generated by frozen Russian sovereign assets to support Ukraine’s recovery and military defense.

