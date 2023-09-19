(Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron and UK opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer discussed the possibility of a second Donald Trump presidency and the overall impact of US elections next year at a meeting in Paris.

In their first formal dialogue, Macron and Starmer also talked about their approaches to China and the state of the economy, according to people familiar with the discussions.

They did not discuss Brexit nor the UK’s relations with the European Union, the people said, despite Starmer telling the Financial Times earlier this week that he would seek to renegotiate the terms of the current deal in 2025 should he become prime minister.

Starmer has stepped up engagement with global leaders as Labour enjoys double-digit polling leads over the ruling Conservative Party ahead of elections due before January 2025. His meeting with Macron follows talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over the weekend.

Ukraine

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Starmer said the talks were “positive” and “covered a wide range of issues,” without elaborating.

A readout from Macron’s office said the leaders also discussed energy security and support for Ukraine. The meeting lasted for around 45 minutes.

Macron received an Arsenal football shirt from Starmer, while the French president gave the Labour leader cufflinks carrying the logo of the French Republic, the people familiar said.

