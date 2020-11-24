(Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron said he will gradually lift a nationwide lockdown this month, as he attempts to avoid a resurgence of the coronavirus and damaging fits and starts for the economy.

Small stores will be permitted to open from Nov. 28 with extra rules, after weeks of shopkeepers criticizing and mocking the government’s decision to ban retail it deemed non-essential. Restaurants will remain closed, however, until Jan. 20, depriving the sector of the income from one of the busiest periods.

The French President said the time required to get a Covid-19 vaccination program running means vaccines won’t be available until the end of December, early January.

“We have put the brake on the circulation of the virus,” Macron said in a televised address Tuesday. “But a few weeks are still needed to reach our targets” of 5,000 cases a day and up to 3,000 people in intensive care.

Macron faces a challenge to plot a course between containing the spread of the virus, repairing an already battered economy, and responding to a growing backlash against his decisions.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.