(Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron’s approval rating dropped by 2 points in a poll taken after his government released its plan to raise the retirement age.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, who presented the plan on Jan. 10., saw her approval rating fall by 4 points, according to the poll by Ifop done for the Journal du Dimanche.

The monthly poll found that 34% of those surveyed were satisfied with Macron’s performance, down from 36% in December. Borne’s approval rating fell to 32% from 36%.

More than a million people took to the streets this past Thursday, led by labor unions opposing Macron’s plan to eliminate deficits in the pension system by raising the minimum retirement age to 64 from 62.

Ifop surveyed 1,963 adults online and by telephone from Jan. 12-19. The margin of error was between 1% and 2.3%.

