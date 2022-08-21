1h ago
Macron Approval Slips, Surpassed by Prime Minister in Ifop Poll
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron’s approval rating dropped by 1 point in the past month as he was overtaken by his prime minister, Elisabeth Borne, the Journal du Dimanche reported, citing a poll by Ifop.
The monthly poll found that 37% of those surveyed were satisfied with Macron’s performance, down from 38% in July, the newspaper said. Borne’s approval rating climbed 3 points to 41%, JDD reported.
The poll found that 75% of those surveyed didn’t approve of Macron’s handling of crime and public safety, JDD said.
