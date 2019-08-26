(Bloomberg) -- President Emmanuel Macron lashed out at his Brazilian counterpart Jair Bolsonaro, saying he’d embarrassed his country by mocking the French first lady’s physical appearance.

Macron said Bolsonaro’s comment, where he was drawn into a comparison between Brigitte Macron to his own, younger partner, was "extraordinarily disrespectful to my wife" and that he hoped the Brazilian people would soon have a president worthy of them.

"This is sad," Macron said. "It’s sad for him and for the Brazilian people. Brazilian women probably feel ashamed to hear that from their president."

On Sunday, Bolsonaro commented on a Facebook post that showed photos of 66-year-old Brigitte alongside the Brazilian president’s 37-year-old partner, saying "now we understand why Macron is attacking Bolsonaro."

"Don’t humiliate him, lol," Bolsonaro replied.

The angry reaction of Macron to that exchange takes the relationship between the leaders to new depths. They’ve clashed repeatedly in recent days after Brazilian leader took exception to Macron’s attempts to rally international efforts to contain forest fires in the Amazon rainforest.

Macron is famously protective of his wife and has been known to go after French media in the past if he feels they have intruded on her privacy or overstepped in their coverage of her.

