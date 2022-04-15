Macron Backs Pay Cap for CEOs in Bid for Votes From the Left

(Bloomberg) -- French leader Emmanuel Macron said he would support a pay cap for chief executive officers in a bid to woo left-wing voters ahead of the second round of the presidential election.

In a radio interview Friday, Macron joined criticism by the left against the decision by carmaker Stellantis NV to pay CEO Carlos Tavares 19.2 million euros in 2021.

“It’s shocking, it’s excessive,” said Macron, who’s campaigning before the April 24 election runoff against far-right candidate Marine Le Pen. The French president, a former investment banker, said a ceiling must be defined by the European Union.

Stellantis Investors Reject Pay Plan After CEO Draws Fire

In a separate radio interview, Le Pen also called Tavares’ remuneration shocking but ruled out any legal obligation on CEO pay.

The comments came as both Macron and Le Pen are eyeing the 7.7 million people who backed far-left veteran Jean-Luc Melenchon in Sunday’s first round. Purchasing power is a top priority for French voters, polls say. The war in Ukraine is exacerbating inflation on energy and food.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.