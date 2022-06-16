22h ago
Macron Backs Ukraine’s EU Candidacy With Scholz, Draghi
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The leaders of France, Germany and Italy support Ukraine becoming an official candidate in its bid to join the European Union, French President Emmanuel Macron told reporters according to a pool report, adding momentum to what could be a decades-long process.
Macron said that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi joined in giving their endorsement in Ukraine on Thursday after meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. It was the EU leaders’ first trip to Kyiv since the Russian invasion and they were joined by Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
