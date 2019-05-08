(Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron proposed an internationally supervised ceasefire line in Libya as he met in Paris with the prime minister of the divided country’s Tripoli-based government, Fayez al-Sarraj.

Macron, who reaffirmed his support for Sarraj’s national unity government, also proposed an evaluation of the behavior of all armed forces in Libya, including those loyal to the Tripoli administration, his office said in an emailed statement.

The two leaders “agreed on the importance of enlarging the deepening the dialog with all parts of the Libyan nation, from east to south to west,” according to the statement.

French government officials have previously said that strongman Khalifa Haftar must be part of any political solution. Haftar, who has captured the east and south of the fractured OPEC state, has seen his effort to take the capital and overthrow Sarraj’s UN-backed administration grind to a halt on the outskirts of the city.

