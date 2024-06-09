(Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron called a snap legislative election after the far right pummeled mainstream parties in France as well as Germany in a European Parliament vote.

Marine Le Pen’s National Rally won with 32% of the vote — in line with expectations — while Macron’s Renaissance party trailed with 15%, according to a poll published by Ifop. The new election in the National Assembly would be for French lawmakers, which doesn’t affect who is president, meaning Macron’s position is not in question.

Macron’s warnings about the rise of authoritarianism and appeal for European unity in the run-up to the vote failed to boost his result as concerns about inflation, security and immigration saw Le Pen’s support increase. Ahead of the vote, he presented the election as an existential fight for the continent and pivotal for Ukraine’s battle against Vladimir Putin.

“The president can’t remain deaf to the message sent by the French people,” Jordan Bardella, the head of the National Rally, told supporters after the results were announced. “We solemnly ask him to take note of this new political situation, to come back to the French people and organize new legislative elections.”

The first round will be held on June 30, with a second round on July 7, Macron said in a televised address.

The French president’s reputation as a reformer and steward of the economy has also suffered blows in recent months, with the government forced to seek tens of billions of euros in savings after its deficit ballooned, and S&P Global Ratings downgrading the country’s credit rating.

“This is a serious and weighty decision, but above all it is an act of trust,” Macron said. “Confidence in you, my dear compatriots, in the ability of the French people to make the right choice for themselves.”

