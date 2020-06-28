(Bloomberg) -- Emmanuel Macron’s party was defeated in the mayoral election in Paris, handing the French president a setback amid criticism of the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

While Macron won over voters in the capital — France’s economic and administrative hub — in the 2017 presidential election, Socialist incumbent Mayor Anne Hidalgo was a difficult opponent to beat after a series of stumbles by Macron-backed candidates during the campaign. Hidalgo was polling about 49% in a three-way race, which was part of nationwide local elections on Sunday.

A victory in Paris would have given a boost to Macron, who has pledged to “reinvent” himself to lead France’s post-pandemic recovery ahead of a presidential election in 2022. Part of his plan involves investment in public hospitals that struggled to treat Covid-19 patients after years of budget cuts.

Agnes Buzyn, the mayoral candidate for Macron’s Republic on the Move, was polling third in Paris at about 14%, behind conservative candidate Rachida Dati.

Sunday’s delayed second round of municipal elections took place three months after the first, which was held just before Macron announced a nationwide lockdown to combat the spread of the coronavirus. While the outbreak is under control in France, with hospitalizations continuing to drop and life progressively returning to normal, masks are still mandatory on public transit and in polling stations.

About 5,000 municipalities in which no candidate won an outright first-round majority voted on Sunday.

