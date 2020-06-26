(Bloomberg) -- Emmanuel Macron is confident dialogue with Russia will bear fruit on Libya, an Elysee official said after a 2-hour call between the French president and Vladimir Putin.

During the call, Macron criticized foreign interventions in Libya and cited the presence of Wagner mercenaries, supported by Russia. Putin responded that both countries will work on achieving a ceasefire based on the current military situation on the ground, the French official said, asking not to be identified to comply with government rules.

On Syria, Macron underlined the need for cross-border access for humanitarian aid. The two leaders also discussed the situation in Ukraine, and agreed a new summit is needed.

Macron agreed an invitation by Putin to visit Russia, probably before the end of the year. The official insisted on the “quality” of the bilateral relation between the two leaders.

