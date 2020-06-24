(Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron said that after meeting with the Dutch prime minister on Monday night he’s confident the European Union’s 27 members will reach an agreement on a massive spending program to drive the economic recovery.

“After my visit to The Hague yesterday, for a long exchange with Mark Rutte, I am convinced we will find common ground,” Macron wrote in a LinkedIn post Wednesday. “We both believe in the solidarity that underpins our Europe.”

The French leader added that he would soon be heading to Germany as part of his diplomatic push for more fiscal integration, which he said will be necessary to help all members to weather the Covid-19 crisis.

Macron will also speak to leaders of Spain, Italy and Portugal this weekend -- all strongly supportive of the plan to help those worst-hit by the pandemic and its economic fallout. EU leaders are due to meet in person in Brussels July 17 and 18 to try to reach an accord. The French government has previously accepted that the EU may need to agree on budget rebates for net contributors like the Netherlands to build support for the plan.

The European Commission has proposed a 750 billion-euro ($840 billion) fund that would channel money to those countries most affected by the economic effects of the coronavirus. The proposal would make as much as 500 billion euros available as grants and 250 billion euros in loans.

The program, which needs to win the backing of every capital, would be funded by joint debt issuance in a significant step toward closer economic integration.

Budget Rebates

The Netherlands, along with Denmark and Sweden which have also voiced opposition to the plan, received reductions in their contributions to the 2014-2020 budget of more than 1 billion euros in total and those rebates won’t automatically carry over into the next budget, which needs to be finalized this year.

The Danish government has indicated that its top priority will be to maintain the rebate rather than win changes to the recovery plan.

France has been emphasizing the importance of making much of the funding available as grants, rather than loans, to help shield national finances from the impact of the pandemic. Macron has also insisted that the conditions attached to the handouts should be nothing like the onerous terms demanded for bailouts during the debt crisis.

