(Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron defended a government ban on long flowing dresses known as abayas in schools, saying it wasn’t an attempt to single out Muslims.

In an interview with a YouTuber popular with young people, Macron said his government’s decision to step up the enforcement of an existing ban on religious signs in schools because teachers were worried about religious expressions at schools, and for kids to focus on learning rather their their religious identity.

“School must remain neutral: I don’t know what your religion is, and you don’t know mine,” Macron told the Hugo Decrypte channel. “I’m not stigmatizing anyone,” he added. Families “or young girls who wanted to wear the abaya must understand why we’re doing this.”

Macron’s comments came days after Education Minister Gabriel Attal announced that the government would increase pressure against abayas, just before the start of the school year.

The government sent schools a note urging a stricter enforcement of a 2004 law which banned visible religious signs in state-run schools. The ban was justified by France’s unique form of secularism, whereby all faiths are respected but kept private. Activists have argued this is sometimes weaponized to target Muslims.

France also banned clothing that covers faces, including burqas and niqabs, in 2011.

Islamic dresses and signs in public spaces have long prompted heated debates in France, home to Europe’s largest Muslim community. The government’s decision comes amid anti-immigration sentiment partly fueled by far-right and conservative parties.

Critics accuse the French establishment of promoting discriminatory policies against the Muslim minority. Backers of the bans describe the measures as necessary steps to preserve the country’s version of secularism.

Macron sparked controversy after the terrorist beheading of a teacher in 2020. His response then included empowering the police and targeting mosques suspected of receiving illicit money. It opened him up to criticism from countries such as Turkey that France was targeting Muslims and stirred a debate on tolerance, rule of law and methods to combat extremism.

Saeedah Haque, a British abaya brand, has promised in an Instagram post to reimburse the cost of abayas to girls in France who wear it at school and record videos.

--With assistance from Alan Katz.

