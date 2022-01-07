(Bloomberg) -- French president Emmanuel Macron stands by the aggressive remarks he made earlier this week against unvaccinated people.

In an interview with Le Parisien Tuesday, Macron used salty language to express his zero-tolerance for people who don’t get their Covid-19 shot and stressed that his government will continue to step up pressure against as a way to contain skyrocketing daily new infections.

“You can get upset about ways of talking which may sound colloquial, for which I take full responsibility. But what upsets me is the situation in which we are,” Macron said at a news conference in Paris on Friday. “It was my responsibility to ring the alarm. That’s what I did this week so that things will move faster.”

The comments, which sparked a political uproar, came the same week parliament debated new legislation to ensure only those who are fully vaccinated can go to restaurants, visit museums, attend concerts, get on trains and take airplanes.

The bill was approved in the lower house and will be discussed in the Senate next week. The government expects it to come into force on January 15.

